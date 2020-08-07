Priyanka Chopra shares her 2020 mood calendar

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, shared her 2020 mood calendar, the trend initiated by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon.



The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared her version of 2020 mood calendar.

Sharing different moods and tagging Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington, Priyanka wrote, “2020. Same.”

The 2020 mood calendar challenge was introduced by Reese with caption, “Yup. #2020challenge.”

Following this, as part of the challenge Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are sharing their mood calendar ranging from January to September.

The calendar is a reflection of coronavirus pandemic-hit year.



