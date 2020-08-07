close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 7, 2020

Priyanka Chopra shares her 2020 mood calendar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 07, 2020
Priyanka Chopra shares her 2020 mood calendar

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, shared her 2020 mood calendar, the trend initiated by Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon.

The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared her version of 2020 mood calendar.

Sharing different moods and tagging Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington, Priyanka wrote, “2020. Same.”

The 2020 mood calendar challenge was introduced by Reese with caption, “Yup. #2020challenge.”

Following this, as part of the challenge Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are sharing their mood calendar ranging from January to September.

The calendar is a reflection of coronavirus pandemic-hit year.


Latest News

More From Entertainment