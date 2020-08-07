Kylie Jenner kicks off early birthday celebrations with pals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality star Kylie Jenner, who is set to turn 23 on Monday, has kicked off her birthday celebrations with a lavish meal as a surprise from her close friends.
The beauty queen's pre-celebrations were kicked off by close pals, who took her out to dinner at a lavish restaurant on Thursday night, partying hard four days ahead of her auspicious day.
The makeup mogul was treated to a jaw-dropping dome-shaped cake by her pals, and was bursting with joy to have such pleasant surprise from them ahead of her big day.
The mum-of-one was filmed holding her gorgeous cake, which had "Happy Birthday Kylie" written on a heart-shaped card.
The stunning reality star posed with her pal in a sweet video, as she hugged him tightly around the neck.
Kylie enjoyed a night out away from her mini-me daughter Stormi with her closest group of friends ahead of her birthday.
Last year, Kylie enjoyed her lavish birthday bash in Capri, Italy. She was joined by her then-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, as well as their daughter Stormi.