Kylie Jenner kicks off early birthday celebrations with pals

Reality star Kylie Jenner, who is set to turn 23 on Monday, has kicked off her birthday celebrations with a lavish meal as a surprise from her close friends.

The beauty queen's pre-celebrations were kicked off by close pals, who took her out to dinner at a lavish restaurant on Thursday night, partying hard four days ahead of her auspicious day.

The makeup mogul was treated to a jaw-dropping dome-shaped cake by her pals, and was bursting with joy to have such pleasant surprise from them ahead of her big day.

The mum-of-one was filmed holding her gorgeous cake, which had "Happy Birthday Kylie" written on a heart-shaped card.



The stunning reality star posed with her pal in a sweet video, as she hugged him tightly around the neck.

Kylie enjoyed a night out away from her mini-me daughter Stormi with her closest group of friends ahead of her birthday.

Last year, Kylie enjoyed her lavish birthday bash in Capri, Italy. She was joined by her then-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott, as well as their daughter Stormi.