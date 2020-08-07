Indian actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from ceiling at Mumbai residence

Indian TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Malad home in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

According to media reports, the 44-year-old actor allegedly committed suicide.

Since the unfortunate incident, a complaint has been lodged at Malad police station.

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," Malad police station senior inspector George Fernandez told Mid-Day.

"Sameer Sharma had rented the apartment in February this year. While on a round during night duty, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members.

"Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspect that the actor committed suicide two days back. No suicide note was recovered the spot," the outlet reported.

Sharma was best known for his role in TV serial Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.