‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Engin Altan, wife Neslisah Alkoclar urge fans to pray for Beirut

‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’: Engin Altan Duzyatan, his wife Neslisah Alkoclar urge fans to pray for Beirut

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar have expressed their grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Lebanon explosions and urged the fans to pray for the victims.



Engin, who portrays the titular role in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Twitter and tweeted with a praying emoji, saying “Pray for Beirut.”

He also shared an Instagram Story where he wrote with praying emoji and Lebanese flag, “Please pray for Lebanon.”

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar, who is also very active on social media took to Instagram and shared a story where she says “We feel you #Beirut.”

Earlier, Engin Altan Duzyatan co-star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan took to Twitter and expressed her deepest condolences to the families of victims of the 'shocking and terrifying’ explosions in the port city of Beirut.