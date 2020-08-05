‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ ratings plummet to a series low amidst heaping criticism

With Ellen DeGeneres getting ostracized all over the internet, her once-admired show has now drastically plunged.

Ratings for the daytime show took a massive drop after allegations were placed on the host and the producers by former employees, of creating a “toxic” work environment for the staff.

Last month, the numbers fell to an all-time low with a 1.0 Live + Same Day household rating for the week.

The Wrap reported that the figures were 9% lower than the week before that and a steep -29% from the same period last year.

That being said, it was also reported that other talk shows have also faced major blows.

DeGeneres got her name sullied over an overwhelming amount of criticism that came her way by a number of people accusing her of being a ‘harsh’ and ‘mean’ person.

Earlier, Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Earlier, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.