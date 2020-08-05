Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are 'beyond happy' after reconciling: source

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reconciled last month and have been going strong since then.

As per an insider cited by PEOPLE, “They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy."

It added that Khloe “loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. He has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together and Khloé is beyond happy.”

The source said that they have been living together as a family unit amid the pandemic. “Tristan‘s basketball season with the Cleveland Cavaliers is something to look out for and might contribute to their relationship being tested again.”

“Tristan’s travelling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship,” the source explains. “She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family.”

Khloe and Tristan have a two-year-old daughter, True.

The couple had called it quits in early 2019 after it was revealed that Tristan had cheated on her with her sister Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.