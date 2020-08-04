close
Mon Aug 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 4, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio taking his talents to Apple

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 04, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly  reached a deal with Apple to create TV shows and movies through his company Appian Way. 

The legendary actor is already in the process of creating the highly-anticipated movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' for Apple, according to reports. 

Apple has signed a first-look deal with Appian Way Prods, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson. The multi-year deal covers television projects and documentary features.

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t just a good actor. He’s one of the best actors to ever live, and he’s now taking his talents to Apple.

DiCaprio and Davisson’s company has a film deal for narrative features at Sony.

At Apple, Appian Way joins a roster of companies under deals that includes Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.

