Leonardo DiCaprio taking his talents to Apple

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly reached a deal with Apple to create TV shows and movies through his company Appian Way.



The legendary actor is already in the process of creating the highly-anticipated movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' for Apple, according to reports.

Apple has signed a first-look deal with Appian Way Prods, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson. The multi-year deal covers television projects and documentary features.

Leonardo DiCaprio isn't just a good actor.



DiCaprio and Davisson’s company has a film deal for narrative features at Sony.

At Apple, Appian Way joins a roster of companies under deals that includes Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.