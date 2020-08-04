Leonardo DiCaprio taking his talents to Apple

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly reached a deal with Apple to create TV shows and movies through his company Appian Way.
The legendary actor is already in the process of creating the highly-anticipated movie 'Killers of the Flower Moon' for Apple, according to reports.
Apple has signed a first-look deal with Appian Way Prods, the film and television production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and co-run by Jennifer Davisson. The multi-year deal covers television projects and documentary features.
Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t just a good actor. He’s one of the best actors to ever live, and he’s now taking his talents to Apple.
DiCaprio and Davisson’s company has a film deal for narrative features at Sony.
At Apple, Appian Way joins a roster of companies under deals that includes Elba’s Green Door Pictures, Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions, A24 and Imagine Documentaries; as well as trusted studios for kids and family entertainment, Sesame Workshop and Peanuts.