Hamza Ali Abbasi shares first sweet photo of his newborn son

Former Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who welcomed his first child with wife Naimal Khan, shared the first sweet photo of his baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.



The Alif actor turned to Instagram and shared the cute photo with a simple caption and heart emoji. He wrote “Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.”

Earlier, Hamza and Naimal, who tied the knot last year in August took to social media to announce the birth of their son.

Hamza tweeted, “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.”

“I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us,” he further said.

Naimal also took to Instagram and wrote, “The most pure form of love 30/07/2020.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the power couple shared the good news with the fans and followers that they are blessed with a baby boy on Monday.