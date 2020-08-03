Kendall Jenner looks elegant in brilliant white ensemble

Kendall Jenner has stayed active and spent the most of her time with family and pals amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The reality star star showed off her svelte figure in a stunning white outfit as she exited the restaurant with her friends.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star enjoyed an early supper with her friends Fai Khadra, Justine Skye and others at the SoHo House club on Sunday.



The 24-year-old flaunted her taut tummy in a white crop top while dining with friends in Malibu before driving everyone in her classic Cadillac



Kendall's platonic friend Fai Khadra stepped out behind the model in a plain white t-shirt and black shorts, though he covered up in a navy blue Hawaiian shirt as he stepped out into the sun.

Her friend Zack Bia rocked a white striped shirt with yellow shorts and black loafers.

She was also joined by another male pal, along with her songstress friend Justine Skye, who had on a white tank top and wore her raven locks in cornrows.

After they finished their meal, all five friends piled into Kendall's gorgeous lavender 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

They all donned masks while dining, but they appeared to remove them as soon as they were on the road, despite.

