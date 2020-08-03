Zac Efron looking for a 'permanent' exit from his life in Hollywood

Zac Efron's superstar status and Hollywood lifestyle is what led to him feeling 'burnt out'

It looks like Hollywood hunk Zac Efron has had it with his life in Tinseltown as he is looking for an escape with eyes on another prime location all across the world.

The High School Musical star has reportedly made the decision that he wants to move to Australia’s Byron Bay permanently where he had been staying since the coronavirus pandemic began.

As per TMZ, the actor wants to move to the town where Chris Hemsworth also resides, after listing his Los Angeles mega-mansion.

If reports are to be believed, his superstar status and Hollywood lifestyle is what led to him feeling “burnt out.”

Earlier, during one of his episodes for his travel series on Netflix called Down to Earth, he had also expressed his yearning to leave his Hollywood life behind.

Visiting Sardinia, Efron told his travel bud and wellness guru Darin Olien that he needs to “get out of Hollywood.”

He further explained how he felt “done” with the lifestyle of the place and his celebrity status as it does not offer life that lets him be in his healthiest state of mind.

“I’m definitely looking at my life a whole new way,” he said during the show.

“I gotta get out of Hollywood, I’m done. It’s not a place conducive to living a long, happy, mentally-sound life,” he added.