Nicole Kidman says she recently discovered her 'emotional strength'

Nicole Kidman has admitted she has discovered her own "emotional strength".



The 53-year-old actress now believes that she's much stronger and more "resilient" than she initially thought.

Nicole - who is one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood - shared: "It is true I've become more secure in my own identity."



She revealed: "It's probably only in the last six or seven years that I've gone, 'Oh, OK, this is who I am, what I am and what I stand for'. I've discovered my own emotional strength, which, when I was a kid, I actually didn't think was there."



Nichole, who is married to music star Keith Urban, continued: "I always thought I'd be easily broken. And there have been times in my life when I've gone, I actually don't think I'm going to get through this."

Speaking with Candis magazine she revealed: "I have been down on my knees and have prayed for strength ... And it's been amazing to me what strength you can suddenly find from places you didn't even think you had. It turns out that I am resilient after all."

Meanwhile, Keith previously revealed that Nicole has been a "huge influence" on his creativity.

The award-winning star said: "I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house.