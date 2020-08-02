'James Bond' makers want Ana De Armas to ditch Ben Affleck at red carpet premiere

The makers of the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die, starring Ana De Armas to appear on the red carpet premiere of the movie sans boyfriend Ben Affleck.

According to a sourc cited by The Sun, "It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event."

The red carpet premiere for No Time To Die has allegedly 'been a long time coming' due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, so 'franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film.'

The film was slated for a release in April 2020 but was delayed to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the official Twitter page for No Time To Die announced that the film would premiere in the UK on November and in the United States on November 20.

It is going to be the No Time To Die 25th film in the James Bond franchise and it happens to be Daniel Craig's fifth portrayal as the franchise's leading man.

Meanwhile, Ana and Ben started dating each other months ago and became Instagram official in March.

They have never shied away from indulging in massive PDA and flaunted their feelings for each other in paparazzi shots.