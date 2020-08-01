close
Sat Aug 01, 2020
World

AFP
August 1, 2020

Iran claims it has arrested alleged head of US-based 'terrorist group'

World

AFP
Sat, Aug 01, 2020
State TV says Tondar group's head was now in the powerful hands" of Iran's security forces. Photo: File

TEHRAN: Iran claimed on  Saturday that of arresting the head of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and other attacks.

The Tondar group's "Jamshid Sharmahd, who was leading armed and sabotage operations inside Iran, is now in the powerful hands" of Iran's security forces, state television said in a report citing a statement from the intelligence ministry.

