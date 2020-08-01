Iran claims it has arrested alleged head of US-based 'terrorist group'

TEHRAN: Iran claimed on Saturday that of arresting the head of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and other attacks.



The Tondar group's "Jamshid Sharmahd, who was leading armed and sabotage operations inside Iran, is now in the powerful hands" of Iran's security forces, state television said in a report citing a statement from the intelligence ministry.