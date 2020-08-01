Charlize Theron's daughter wants her to find a boyfriend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Charlize Theron has revealed that her five-year-old daughter recently asked her to start dating a man because the actress needs a boyfriend.
Taking part in Diane Von Furstenberg's Spotify podcast, the Old Guard actress said she told her daughter August that she doesn't need a boyfriend because she's in a relationship with herself.
"Two days ago I was in the car with my two girls and my little one said something like 'You need a boyfriend!'
"And I said, 'Actually, I don't. Right now, I feel really good,' and she's like, 'You know what, mom? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!'
"She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility.
"Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realised there's a different possibility."
Charlize Throne, 44, jokingly said last year that she's dating her Bombshell co-stars, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.
Sharing a picture with the duo, she wrote: "I feel like I have to be honest. I'm in a new relationship. With both these ladies. For real."
