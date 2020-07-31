Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunion did little to resolve their family debacle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are already leading separate lives amid their recent family drama that shocked even their fans.

According to sources cited by Page Six, the duo's future hangs in the balance and they have been living separately since quite a while.

However, any chances of divorce have been ruled out.

The couple briefly reunited in Cody, Wyoming, this week following West’s very public bipolar episode.

A source said, “Kanye’s in Wyoming, that’s his main base. But they’re not like other couples, obviously, they have multiple houses and private planes, so it’s not like they’re not able to see each other.

"Kim is completely focused on her family and protecting her kids right now, they’re so young.

“She’s doing well, she doesn’t want this to impact on the kids, so it’s business as normal with them. Her sisters have been helping out and the kids have been with their cousins. They don’t want the kids to feel that anything is wrong, but of course, they want their father.”

During Kim's extremely emotional reunion with West, she begged her husband to abandon his unlikely presidential campaign and “focus on his mental health” instead.

Asked if anything was resolved during their meeting, the source revealed, “She told him how upset she was. But nothing was really resolved. Kim knows they can’t move on one way or the other, and Kanye can’t be a husband or a father until he gets help, it’s extremely difficult and frustrating for her.”