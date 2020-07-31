Naya Rivera's death certificate reveals she died within minutes

'Glee' star Naya Rivera's death certificate has confirmed that the actress' cause of death was drowning, and states that she died in a matter of minutes.



The star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in LA on July 24. The burial comes two weeks after the Glee star's tragic death at the age of 33.

Naya, who played Santana Lopez on the hit show, drowned in California's Lake Piru after renting a boat with her four-year-old son Josey.

Her body was discovered on July 13, and law enforcement officials say they believe Naya died saving her son's life.

The certificate confirmed that the actress' cause of death was drowning, and states that she died in a matter of minutes, with "no other significant conditions" contributing to her death.

The star's grieving ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, who is father to Josey, said in a moving statement that they had been swimming together just a day before she went missing on July 8.



The search for Naya began after the alarm was raised by people on another boat, who noticed that Josey was alone.

