Thu Jul 30, 2020
Entertainment

July 31, 2020

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead MTV VMA nominations: Billie Eilish, The Weeknd receive six nods

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have topped the 2020 MTV Video Music Award nominations with nine nods each.

 Billie Eilish and The Weeknd received six nods each as the nominations for this year's awards show were announced Thursday.

Grande and Gaga were both nominated for 'Video Of The Year' for their No. 1 dance hit 'Rain On Me', which is also competing for 'Song Of The Year', 'Best Collaboration', 'Best Pop', 'Best Cinematography', 'Best Visual Effects' and 'Best Choreography'.  

Eminem, Eilish, The Weeknd, Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice Wrld and Future are also competing for 'Video Of The Year' with their hit tracks. 

On top of the usual honors including Video and Artist Of The Year, new categories have been added to recognize work produced during quarantine.

