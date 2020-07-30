Fans extend birthday greetings to Ayyan Ali

Super model Ayyan Ali is receiving love and support from fans after she informed them that she is celebrating her birthday today (Thursday).

Ayyan took to Twitter to share a picture of the birthday preparations.

Taking to Twitter she said, "Happy birthday to me guys.I can’t say anything but Alhamdullillah whatever I m whatever I have it’s all because of my ALLAH Almighty Kaaba & my family MashaAllah Alhamdullillah ...

Gold & white cake plus the blue cake is from my family."

"I m very grateful for this. I must say U guys have been always there with me in thick & thin ... Guys I wish u all the best too in ur personal professional life [sic]" she said in another tweet.

