Thu Jul 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 30, 2020

Fans extend birthday greetings to Ayyan Ali

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 30, 2020

Super  model Ayyan Ali is  receiving love and support from fans after she informed them that she is celebrating her birthday today (Thursday).

Ayyan took to Twitter to share a picture of the birthday preparations.

Taking to Twitter she said, "Happy birthday to me guys.I can’t say anything but Alhamdullillah whatever I m whatever I have it’s all because of my ALLAH Almighty Kaaba & my family MashaAllah Alhamdullillah ...

Gold & white cake plus the blue cake is from my family."

"I m very grateful for this. I must say U guys have been always there with me in thick & thin ... Guys I wish u all the best too in ur personal professional life [sic]" she said in another tweet. 

