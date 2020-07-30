Kim Kardashian says Kanye West has 'hit rock bottom' while fighting bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian met Kanye West on Monday at his ranch in Wyoming after a tense and stressful week filled with the rapper's multiple public outbursts.

The reality TV star was seen for the first time with her husband after his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, where he gave a speech saying he and Kim considered getting an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North, and that he “didn’t care” if Kim divorced him.



While Kim has been by Kanye's side throughout his battle with bipolar disorder, she fears this time he may have hit rock bottom.

According to a source cited by Page Six, “Kim has known about Kanye’s bipolar disorder all along, and she has worked hard privately to support him and protect him and their kids."

"But this is the worst episode he has ever had. She fears he may have to hit rock bottom before he finally wakes up and realizes what he has done," it added.

Meanwhile, Kanye visited a hospital for keeping his anxiety in check over the weekend after publicly apologizing to his wife.

In his highly contentious Twitter rampage, Kanye went as far as to claim he’s been trying to divorce Kim and cal his mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-un.”

