Saboor Ali pens down heartfelt note for sister Sajal Ali

Pakistani actress Saboor Ali, who shares a great bond with elder sister Sajal Ali, has penned down a sweet note for the Alif actress.



Taking to Twitter, Saboor shared lovely throwback photos with Sajal and tweeted, “My sister, Sajal.”

Saboor went on to say “She is not just my sister, but my friend, mentor, my inspiration and my conscience.”

“Even today, if I have to share anything, she would be the first person I would call,” the Gul-o-Gulzar actress further said.

Sajal Ali, who got married to co-star Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi in March this year, is reportedly living in Canada with in-laws.

The actress has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos from the self-isolation.

On the work front, Sajal Ali was last seen in Geo TV’s spiritual romantic drama series Alif alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi.