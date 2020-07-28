‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ getting internally investigated over ‘toxic workplace’ complaints

Following a slew of allegations against Ellen DeGeneres's show being a ‘toxic’ workplace, a probe has finally been launched into the issue.

According to a report by Variety, the matter is said to get probed as executives from Warner Bros. Television and producer Telepicture released a memo that stated the entire affair will be rigorously looked into by a third-party firm.

The news comes after a myriad of allegations against the talk show host as well as the producers of The Ellen Show, by multiple former employees and one current.

DeGeneres has been under fire since a while now as her social repute tumbles to the ground after her past employees as well as guests on the show came forth to reveal her ‘abusive’ and ‘manipulative’ behavior.

Earlier, Tom Majercak, her former bodyguard for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, had also shared his unpleasant experience of working with her.

Shedding light on his experience working with DeGeneres, Majercak, who has high-profile companies like Apple, Twitter and Google on his resume, said the Oscars night was a bit demeaning for him.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to — and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities — that has never taken the time to say hi to me,” he told Fox News.

"Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me.’ It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle,” he added.

He went on to add that at the high-profile Oscars after-party, the Governors Ball, she had only permitted celebrities pre-approved by her, to come and talk to her at her table.

Prior to that, YouTube sensation NikkieTutorials aka Nikkie de Jager had also narrated her unpleasant experience of the time she made her appearance on The Ellen Show.

Back in April, a Twitter trend against DeGeneres had also come afloat where her past employees and those who had met her, recounted their unpleasant experiences with her, dubbing her as ‘one of the meanest people alive.’

Meanwhile, her crew members from The Ellen Show also recently came out, complaining that they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or the executives regarding their pay or working hours during the coronavirus pandemic.