Sophie Turner 'welcomes first child with husband Joe Jonas'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have welcomed a baby girl who was born on July 22, according to reports.



The 'Game of Thrones' star has given birth to her first child with the Jonas Brothers singer, a media outlet reported on Monday.

The charming actress reportedly gave birth on Wednesday (July 22) at a hospital in Los Angeles. Sophie and Joe are yet to comment on the news.

It was recently reported: "Both the stars are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby."

Sophie previously revealed she’s "loving" being in quarantine at home with Joe amid the Covid-19 pandemic - but the singer "feels like he's in prison."

