Natalie Portman getting 'jacked up' to lift the Mjölnir in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Natalie Portman is getting ready to trail blaze her way through the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her portrayal of the female Thor.
The 39-year-old Academy Award winner is prepping to head towards the set of Thor: Love and Thunder to step into the role of Marvel’s titular character.
According to the V for Vendetta actor, her portrayal of the God of Thunder is considered ‘The Mighty Thor’ instead of just a mere female version.
During an Instagram Live session with Serena Williams about their female-led WFC LA/Angel City soccer team, Portman said: "The comics had the female Thor when Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor."
She explained how Marvel productions have been brought to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We haven't started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part.”
"Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what's happening. It will be exciting and I'm interested to see if I can gain muscle,” she said.
Revealing her favourite Marvel character, Portman heaped praises on Tessa Thompson’s portrayal of Valkerie, saying, "Major love for that woman.”
