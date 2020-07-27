Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had ‘electrifying chemistry’ on their first date

A plethora of details from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship from their early days has just been brought to light.

With the book titled Finding Freedom getting serialized in The Sunday Times, the early days of the Sussex pair’s relationship has been revealed by writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

As per the book, Meghan was fresh on the market after ending a two-year relationship when a quip to her friend about finding a “nice English gentleman to flirt with” during a trip to London had led to her royal dreams getting fulfilled.

Harry and Meghan were initially set up on a blind date at Soho House’s Dean Street Townhouse where the duke had a beer, and the former actor drank a Martini as they delved into “their own little world,” as described by a source.

"Despite the palpable attraction between them, there was no goodbye kiss, no expectation, just a hint that something was there and they hoped to see each other again soon,” the writers explained.

The following night, the pair decided to meet again at the Dean Street Townhouse, marking it their official date. A friend spilled to Scobie and Durand about the nitty gritty details of the night where the two “chatted a lot” as the romantic dinner "ended chastely with Harry returning to the palace. Still, their chemistry had been electric throughout the meal as they both flirted. A touch of an arm here, direct eye contact there."

The friend cited in the book claimed that the pair experienced “love at first sight” and "Harry knew they would be together at that point... She was ticking every box fast."

Their electrifying chemistry skyrocketed from thereon as for their third date, Meghan took a cab to Kensington Palace and "when Harry opened the door, the prince towered in the small hallway with lots of coats hung on hooks and his boots by the door, just like any regular home."

Merely six weeks into their blossoming relationship, the two flew away to Botswana where, a source explains, "They stayed for most of the trip in one of the $1,957 a night deluxe tents. [Meghan] came back smiling and just completely spellbound."

"Her phone was full of photos—the nature they had seen, candid snaps of herself, and selfies with Harry. They would have happily spent the entire summer there together."

"Meghan said that she and Harry talked so much, about things she rarely shared with anyone. I’ve never felt that safe... that close to someone in such a short amount of time,” said the friend.

Another friend told the authors that, “Technically the getaway was just their third date... but by then, they were each already dancing around the idea that this just may be a forever thing.”