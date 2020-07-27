Prince Harry opened a secret Instagram account just for Meghan Markle

While the royals famously are asked to stay away from the world of social media, it seems that Prince Harry was always the one to have a rebellious streak.

New details about the life of the former royal have been emerging with the serialized version of tell-all book Finding Freedom, getting published by The Sunday Times.

According to the book’s writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, just around the time Meghan and Harry had just started going out, a new account on Instagram was spotted that was suspected to be of the Duke of Sussex.

"Although she shared much of her London visit on social media, Meghan knew she had to keep her dates a secret. But the clues were there. Around the time of their first encounter, she began to follow a mysterious-looking Instagram account by the name of @SpikeyMau5,” the writers said.

"With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account,” they continued.

Scobie and Durand then began to explain the eccentric pseudonym: "A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favorite DJs, DeadMau5. Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. 'Spike' was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers."

"Harry’s Facebook account (before he shut it down) had a profile photo of three guys in panama hats taken from the back in an MGM Grand Las Vegas hotel suite.”

"The account said he was from Maun, Botswana. Prior to that photo, Harry used the image of King Julien, the eccentric lemur from the Dreamworks movie Madagascar,” said the authors.

On the other hand, Meghan while remaining cautious and secretive sent a message on her public Instagram that was loud and clear.

"Much bolder was Meghan’s public Instagram post the same night of their first solo date: a photo of a Love Hearts candy with the inscription 'Kiss Me' and the caption "Lovehearts in #London. Whether it had meaning to anyone else, Harry got the message,” they wrote.