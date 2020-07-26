Wiley's remarks about Jews: Govt seeks explanation from Twitter, Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
As police probe UK rapper Wiley over his controversial remarks about Jewish community, government has sought explanation from Twitter and Instagram for being slow to remove his comments .
Wiley asserted that Jews systematically exploited Black artists in the music industry, continuing a pattern of exploitation dating back to the slave trade.
British interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday, “the anti-Semitic posts from Wiley are abhorrent.”
“They should not have been able to remain on Twitter and Instagram for so long and I have asked them for a full explanation. Social media companies must act much faster to remove such appalling hatred from their platforms.”
Twitter has deleted some anti-Semitic statements on Wiley’s Twitter account.
Wiley, 41, whose real name is Richard Cowie, released a number one single in Britain in 2012 and had several other top 10 hits. He received a UK government honour for his contribution to music in 2018.
John Woolf, of A-List Management, has said he would no longer represent the artist.--Reuters