Meghan Markle 'begged' her dad to attend her wedding in her heartbreaking last text

Meghan Markle 'begged' her dad to attend her wedding in heartbreaking last text

Meghan Markle and her ties with her estranged father Thomas Markle have been noticeably sour since a while.

And while the Duchess of Sussex has been labelled the villain in the entire equation by her dad and his family, an upcoming tell-all book, titled Finding Freedom, about Harry and Meghan’s exit suggests otherwise.

According to the first excerpt released recently, Meghan had practically “begged” her father to attend her royal wedding with Harry but was given a cold shoulder.

“The night before the wedding, she sent her father one last text,” the book's authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write.

“He did not reply. Sitting in a bath later that night, FaceTiming with a friend, the bride-to-be said she had left her dad a final message, adding, ‘I can’t sit up all night just pressing send.'”

The explosive book centered around the Sussex pair and the events leading up to their exit will hit the shelves on August 11.