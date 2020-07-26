Kanye West confident he can rout Joe Biden through write-in votes

Reports claim that Kanye West’s chances of victory may only be through write-in votes

Following a chaotic week that ended with an apology extended to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is getting back into the presidential spirit that doesn't seem to dying anytime soon.

The rapper and presidential hopeful claimed that he ‘can’ and ‘will’ rout the presumptive Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden in the upcoming general elections of 2020, through write-in votes.

Turning to Twitter, West posed yet another explosive tweet that read: “I will beat Biden off of write ins.”

“I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION,” he added in another tweet.

While US President Donald Trump remained unmentioned by him, the rapper is all set to run neither as a Republican nor a Democrat but through his self-established Birthday Party.

Reports claim that the rapper’s chances of victory may only be through write-in votes as he has already missed several of the deadlines for state filings after a delayed announcement of his bid on July 4.

Earlier this week, West went on a public rampage dragging his wife Kim Kardashian and her family in a Twitter tirade, claiming he has been trying to divorce her since a while. Kardashian has been actively trying to help the rapper through his meltdown, urging him to get professional help for his supposed bipolar disorder.