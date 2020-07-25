Machine Gun Kelly's cryptic tweet leaves fans wondering

Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday sent out a cryptic tweet which left his fans wondering.

In his tweet, the Cleveland rapper talked about some 'Hollywood conspiracy theories' being created about him.

Replies under his tweet showed that most of the followers were clueless about what he was trying to imply.

"Creating hollywood conspiracy theories about me? the f*** i look like, Illuminati? [sic]" he wrote.

Machine Gun Kelly is currently dating Hollywood actress Megan Fox who also made an appearance in his music video "Bloody Valentine".