Justin Bieber visits Kanye West at his Wyoming ranch

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber visited Kanye West at his Wyoming ranch as the latter has isolated himself following his recent public showdown.



Kanye West took to Twitter and shared a photo of Justin Bieber and music producer Damon Dash from what appears to be a garage area of his Wyoming property.

He captioned it, “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus.”

The Yummy singer is the latest celebrity to visit Kanye West at his Wyoming ranch.

Kanye tweeted the photo of Justin Bieber and Damon Dash a day after Bieber posted various photos with wife Hailey Bieber from their recent road trip.

Earlier, there were reports that Kanye’s friends from Chicago, Don Crawley and John Monopoly, and his manager Bu Thiam all flew to Wyoming to help him through this rough episode as they are worried for his deteriorating mental health.