Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp grilled her friend after he defecated in his bed

Johnny Depp's court proceedings in libel case against British tabloid The Sun gets gets even more perplexing every passing day.

In a recent set of revelations, Amber claimed that Depp grilled her friend for hours claiming that he defecated in his bed.

“There was a discussion about whether you had any involvement in leaving some human feces on the bed?” Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws asked artist writer iO Tillett Wright.

Wright while testifying in London court by video link from Los Angeles, replied, “That was the beginning of the conversation.”



It was further said that Depp then confronted Wright by phone about a month after the incident took place on the night of the couple's doomed fight, calling him from the LA penthouse that the actor and Heard had shared before he walked out on her. Depp had returned to the home to pick up clothes.

Heard has said Depp “wound his arm around like someone throwing a baseball” and hurled a cellphone at her face, leaving red marks around her right eye, during their fight.

He said that in addition to calling 911, he phoned Heard’s friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, who lived next door in one of the pair’s penthouses, to check on her.