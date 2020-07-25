Kylie Jenner shares an adorable video of Stormi running through fountains

Reality star Kylie Jenner has shared an adorable video on Instagram to show her home's stunning water feature.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Thursday shared an stunning video of her two-year-old daughter Stormi running through a fountain in a tutu, it might be one of the most beautiful outdoor spaces we've ever seen.



In the video, the daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott can be seen walking across a 12 spout in-ground fountain.



The unique water feature boasts ten jets that shoot water out, which then trickles down on to sleek black marble slabs.

Gravel and lush green foliage surround the area, and in the foreground of Kylie's clip there appears to be crisp white outdoor furniture.

In May, the 22-year-old moved into a new £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 22-year-old's social media posts have also offered a look around the house, and the fans seem to be obsessed with its extravagant features.



From the reality star's Instagram, fans have been able to make out that the gorgeous living room area has silver-coloured seating and a desk next to the door leading out to the pool, while the house also has its own bar area with a TV mounted on the wall behind, so Kylie and her friends can catch up on TV while enjoying a drink.



Kylie's new mansion has a fully-equipped chef's kitchen, there are more cooking facilities in this room, which features a muted white and grey colour scheme, with grey sofas and a large piece of art hanging on the wall.