Halsey says she would die for Taylor Swift

Halsey on Friday said she would die for Taylor Swift, hours after the latter released her surprise album "Folklore".

Taylor Swift took her fans by surprise on Thursday when she announced she is releasing her eighth studio album "Folklore".

The album is out now and the fans are praising her for producing incredible songs.

The singer's name became a top hashtag trend on Twitter as fans expressed their views about Folklore.

Among thousands of people who took to social media to write about Taylor's album was fellow singer Halsey.

Halsey expressed her love for the singer by writing an endearing tweet that read, "I would die for Taylor Swift."





