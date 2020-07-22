Nora Fatehi responds hilariously to little fan who wants to marry her

Bollywood actress, model and dance sensation Nora Fatehi responded hilariously to her little fan who wants to marry her.



The Street Dancer 3D actress turned to Instagram and shared a cute video on her Story. In the video clip a little boy could be heard saying he wants to marry Dilbar girl.

Sharing the video, the social media queen responded hilariously saying, “Guys thats it! I found my husband. We are getting married!”

Earlier, this month the dance sensation celebrated two years of her recreated version of the song Dilbar, saying that this changed her life forever.

Nora turned to Instagram to share the Dilbar video and wrote, “Today changed my entire life forever, July 4th Dilbar was released.. i became the dilbar girl, the whole world stood up and noticed me.. and the rest is history.”

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.