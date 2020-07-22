Kanye West 'holed up' in secure bunker at Wyoming ranch: report

Kanye West reportedly 'holed up' in secure bunker at his Wyoming ranch as he 'doesn't trust' his wife Kim Kardashian and her family.



The rapper is in hiding after his attempt to run for US president culminated in a campaign rally in South Carolina in which he claimed he and his famous wife planned to abort their seven-year-old daughter North.



The musician and designer sent out a series of late night tweets that included rants about Kim’s famous sex tape, the cover she did with Playboy and the aforementioned near abortion.

The father of four also accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of being just like the main character Jordan Peele’s horror film 'Get Out'.

In the now-deleted tweets, The 41-year-old star also went to ban the 64 year old from seeing his kids, writing: "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya'll tried to lock me up."



After deleting all of his posts, Kanye is said to be now hiding from his family in a secure area of his country estate as he awaits his wife's response, according to reports.



The star, who likes to be known as Ye, also reportedly posted a screenshot of his texts to his wife’s mother, which read: "This is Ye. You ready to talk now or are still avoiding my calls."

He captioned the image: "Kriss and Kim call me now” before adding “Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor. If I get locked up like Mandela Y'all will know why."

The Sun Online, citing a source, reported that Kanye is hiding in the “secure bunker” as a result and many are concerned that he is experiencing a manic episode owing to the bipolar syndrome he has been open about suffering from.





