Mickey Rourke reignites decade-long feud with Robert De Niro

Mickey Rourke has reignited his feud with Robert De Niro in an angry Instagram post, calling the 'Irishman' actor 'crybaby'.

Rourke, 67, posted the incendiary words along with a classic movie photo of De Niro smoking a cigarette.

"The Wrestler" star wrote: "A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you're quoted as saying to newspapers 'Mickey Rourke's a liar."

The actor continued: "Listen Mr. Tough Guy in the movies, you're the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper."



He added: "When i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severely 100%."

The note was signed, "Mickey Rourke 'as God is my witness.' "

Rourke was reportedly referring to an argument from last year, which started when Rourke told Italian TV show, "Live — Non è la D'Urso" that De Niro refused to work with him in Martin Scorcese's "The Irishman," and thus he lost out on a part.



"Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro," Rourke said. "The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie."



De Niro's rep disputed these claims, saying: "Mickey Rourke was never asked to be in 'The Irishman' nor was he ever even thought of, discussed, or considered to be in the movie."

Their feud began in 1987 on the set of "Angel Hearts," when method actor De Niro allegedly refused to speak to Rourke due to the complex relationship between their two characters.