Kylie, Kendall Jenner are ‘cold and miser’ while Gigi, Bella Hadid are 'polite’: hostess reveals

An ex-hostess who worked for New York City restaurant is come forth with startling revelations about some A-list celebrities and how they've behaved with the public.

Julia Carolan recently uploaded two video on TikTok that took the world by storm as she recounted her interactions with some of the biggest names in the glitzy celeb world and not all of them are nice.

Kylie Jenner: 2/10

This perhaps came as the most startling of all revelations as Carolan recalled how the fashion mogul happens to be one of the richest in the business but also the most miser when it comes to tipping. Giving her a rating of 2/10, Carolan said: "She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill. Do with that information what you will."

Kendall Jenner: 4/10

While her sister scored two additional points from Kylie, her behavior wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies either. Carolan revealed that the model used to visit the restaurant all the time but “was pretty cold toward the staff.”

Hadid sisters: 10/10

The ex-hostess gave Gigi and Bella Hadid full marks for their kind behavior towards the staff and for being "super polite and friendly with staff, which, unfortunately, is rare for celebrities."