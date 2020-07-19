Princess Beatrice honoured the Queen on her wedding with hand-me-downs

Princess Beatrice borrowed the tiara from the Queen which Her Majesty had worn on her own wedding

Princess Beatrice couldn't have a big, fat, public royal wedding but her intimate and secret affair was still no less of a fairytale.

The new bride dropped jaws in her vintage attire that was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe, designed by Normal Hartnell, made from Peau De Soie taffeta and trimmed with ivory Duchess satin.

The dress boasts of organza sleeves, diamanté adornments and checkered geometric bodice that made the princess look like she got right out of a fairytale.

The dress was remodeled by Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin, who have worked with the queen regularly.

The monarch had earlier worn that dress for the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 at the Odeon in Leicester Square in London.

Apart from that, she had also borrowed the tiara from the Queen which Her Majesty had worn on her own wedding day decades ago.

The announcement of Princess Beatrice tying the knot to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was made on July 17, 2020 by Buckingham Palace. The wedding was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor after the ceremony was postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.