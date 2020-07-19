Tiffany Haddish proudly shows off her shaved head: 'Just loving my new look'

Tiffany Haddish stunned in her gorgeous new selfie as she flaunted her recent hair change on Instagram, revealing that she’s ‘loving’ her new bald look.

The 'Girls Trip' star posted her shaved head picture on social media and wrote: "Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all."



The 40-year-old actress said: "The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God."

Haddish's smiling selfie comes a week after she first revealed that she was giving herself a shorter hairstyle.

Haddish also received a plethora of compliments from her famous friends. Fellow comedian Ali Wong wrote in the comments section: "You look beautiful Tiff!!!"



Comedian Tony Baker exclaimed, "WELCOME TO THE CREW TIFF!!!!!!! WE OUT HERE!!!"



Earlier this month, the Like a Boss actress shared another video in which she slammed "the people that think I lost my mind."



Last week, Haddish explained that she wanted to cut her hair so she could finally see her scalp.