Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have reportedly welcomed their second child into the world, after keeping their pregnancy secret.

According to reports, the 38-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy earlier this week.

Jessica and Justin, who began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012, also share a five-year-old son Silas. They are yet to comment on the claims.

The news comes eight months after Timberlake publicly apologised to his wife after he was caught canoodling with co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans on a night out late last year.

Timberlake and Biel have not been pictured publicly since March. They have reportedly been staying at their home in Big Sky, Montana.



An Instagram photo posted that day by Timberlake shows Biel from a distance standing in a snowy valley surrounded by mountains.

With the exception of that post, no photos showing Biel from the waist down have been released since her birthday in March.



Instead, the pair have focused their social media output on highlighting causes close to their hearts such as 'Black Lives Matter' and justice for Breonna Taylor, while limiting images of themselves to throwback shots taken over the past year.

On July 4, Biel posted a video on Instagram from 2019 showing herself and Timberlake learning how to throw axes at targets.

She also posted a throwback snap of eldest son Silas – on his fifth birthday on April 8 – showing him slung over her shoulder and exhorting followers to donate to Save the Children and Feeding America.