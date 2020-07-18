The Beatles still the top-sellers even decades after split

British rock band The Beatles once ruled the world, and it appears even decades after their split, the group is still reigning.

The boyband was declared the top-sellers nearly half a century after they parted ways with John Lennon getting assassinated in 1980 and George Harrison who lost his battle with lung cancer in 2001.

The band moved 1.094 million units from a period of January to June, adding up the album sales to downloads and streaming, bringing them on the top with a 25 percent difference than their rival rock band Queen.

According to reports, while the CD and digital albums plummeted, their vinyl sales went through the roof with a 45 percent increase.

A spokesperson for Nielsen Holdings was quoted saying by the Mirror: "The music industry was experiencing a strong start to the year. Audio streaming was growing through early March, up 20% over the same period in 2019.”

"Vinyl, fresh off its 14th straight year of growth, also was up an astonishing 45%. Total audio consumption was up 15% in the first 10 weeks of the year,” the rep added.

“As working from home became a reality for many, some of the key music listening hours, such as during commutes, were disrupted.”

"But one thing that has remained consistent as the pandemic has unfolded is entertainment’s place in helping consumers escape, relax and feel energized,” it was further revealed.

"In fact, in our recent consumer research studies, 73% of people said they would go crazy without entertainment during this time,” they concluded.