Dan Osborne admits he cheated on Jacqueline Jossa

Dan Osborne has admitted to making mistakes in his relationship with Jacqueline Jossa in the past, saying the EastEnders star has "forgiven" him.

In a new interview, the former TOWIE star confessed to having betrayed the EastEnders star as he said: "I’ve made mistakes, yeah. I’ve done things I shouldn’t have done. Me and Jac have spoken about that and she has forgiven me."

The 29-year-old continued: "I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut. I was a different person."

Regretting his actions, he told the publication: "It seems a cliché to say, but I was a young lad and on TV and stuff. I'm not saying you get big headed, but you get dug out for things anyway."

Dan confessed, if the shoe was on the other foot, he would have left Jacqueline and ended their marriage.

He added: "There have been times where if it were the other way round, I would have left."

Dan and Jacqueline tied the knot in 2017 and share two daughters Ella, five, and Mia, two.



And Dan hopes that with everything now laid bare, the couple could eventually add to their brood in the future.



In the candid chat with The Sun, Dan failed to clarify which cheating rumours are true, with the couple having been rocked by many over the years.