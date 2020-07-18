Billy Joel aka ‘Piano Man’ mesmerizes passersby with a discarded piano on a sidewalk

Billy Joel was amongst the several artists who had to call off their shows for 2020 owing to the pandemic

Legendary musician Billy Joel put on an impromptu show for passersby in Long Island, New York by playing a discarded piano on the sidewalk.

The 71-year-old, known amongst fans as the “Piano Man” owing to his 1978-hit, gathered up a crowd on the sidewalk as seen in the viral clip where he mesmerizes the bystanders with his the instrument that was left abandoned.

"It's a perfectly good piano. It's a shame to throw it out,” he says, suggesting it be donated to Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.

“They’d probably take it. These are laminated keys, the pedals work, the action is great … The mechanics are perfect!” he says in video while examining the piano.

The legendary musician was amongst the several artists who had to call off their shows for 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has cancelled all major events across the globe.



Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency shows as well as stadium performances have been postponed till 2021.