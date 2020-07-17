Galyn Gorg, 'RoboCop 2' star, dies from cancer at 55

Galyn Gorg - who rose to fame with her performances in the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'RoboCop 2' - has died from cancer. She was 55.

The actress, who had also starred in 'Twin Peaks' and superhero drama M.A.N.T.I.S., died on Tuesday, July 14, just one day before her 56th birthday.

Galyn's family praised her 'generosity, love and kindness' as they confirmed her death on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs.

Her family reportedly stated: "Galyn Gorg was and is a huge part of our family, she means so much to every one of us. She was diagnosed with cancer throughout her entire body and lungs."

They added: "The doctors claimed she only had days maybe a week to live, and after remaining optimistic and praying for a miracle, she has sadly passed."

"Since spending a great deal of time and money, we are now looking for donations for funeral services. Any donation is greatly appreciated, even prayers! If possible please share, we want to send her off beautifully as her heart and spirit were filled with generosity, love, kindness, forgiveness, and compassion."



Galyn played Angie in 1990's RoboCop 2, which broke her into the mainstream, and Helena in the 1996 Fresh Prince of Bel-Air episode, Boxing Helena.

