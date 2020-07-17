Kim Kardashian shares Spice Girls-inspired group photo with her sisters

Reality star Kim Kardashian West seems to be influenced by the '90s girl band as she shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her four sisters, captioning: 'Spice Girls'.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously revealed that the 'Spice Girls' were once her 'obsession' and it appears she still loves them as the showbiz queen shared a photo of herself on Thursday with sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie Jenner. She captioned the post: 'Spice Girls'.



The 39-year-old was clearly feeling a resemblance between herself, Kourtney, 41, Khloe, 36, Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, and the fabulous girls from the group: Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Mel C.



The mother-of-four, who looked stunning in her all-red ensemble, has made no secret of the fact that she's been a huge fan of the band since her late teens.