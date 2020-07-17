Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey devastated about raising four-year-old son alone?

Naya Rivera passed away after drowning accidentally at Lake Piru last week on Wednesday.

Ever since the Glee star's tragic demise, a lot has been said about her four-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

As per latest intel on the matter, Ryan has barely slept after the nightmare incident and is stressed about raising the little kid all alone.

"Ryan has barely slept. It’s just a nightmare. Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom," a source revealed to People regarding Ryan's current state of mind.

Moreover, the insider added that Dorsey can't imagine raising Josey without Naya and that it's the most "devastating situation."

Ever since Naya's disappearance, the 36-year-old actor and Josey have been spending time day with the late actress's family as they are all supporting each other while also taking care of the four-year-old boy, who was like the centre of the universe for Naya.

Ryan had even joined Naya's parents, Yolanda Rivera and George Rivera, and brother, Mychal Rivera, a day prior to her body was recovered, in an attempt to find his ex-wife in the waters.

After her body was found by authorities on Monday, Naya's family issued a heartbreaking statement thanking everyone for the outpouring and love for Naya.

Us Weekly quoted the statement as,"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

"Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time," added the note.