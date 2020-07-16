Khloe Kardashian says daughter True made her 'softer'

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has always been very loving and caring to her two-year-old daughter True.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed that being a mom has given her a 'different drive in life'.

The actress said: "I've always loved kids and I have always had so much patience for children but - you just put someone else way before your needs and I think it gives you a different drive in life. "

The 36-year-old added: "I think True has made me softer. I definitely have so much more empathy for my poor mother and what she has gone through with all of us ... It's a different kind of love [being a mother]. And until you have a child it's really hard to experience."

Speaking to The View, she said: "I am really appreciating the reset button and all the time I do get to spend with her. I try to find the positive in anything. With all the negative, there is a lot of positive as well ... I think just like for everybody at first it was really uncertain and sort of scary for everybody ... but now I feel like I found my rhythm and my new normal."



Khloe previously revealed she's praying for 'humanity' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote: "I am always about mind, body and soul. Now more than ever, it is so important to take care of yourself and those around you. Please stay safe, healthy and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones;"