Brad Pitt, son Maddox have no relationship, do not see each other: sources

Brad Pitt and his eldest son Maddox does not have a relationship still, years after they broke into a fight on a private jet flight to Los Angeles in 2016.

According to a source quoted by Us Weekly, "That relationship continues to be nonexistent,” adding that the actor doesn’t see the 18-year-old, nor does he speak with his 16-year-old son, Pax.

Earlier in October 2019, another insider revealed that the Oscar winning actor considers his fallout with Maddox a 'tremendous loss.'

The source added that Maddox 'hasn’t been receptive.'

During that time, Brad was positive about his chances of reconciliation with his and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax.

“With Maddox overseas [for college], Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” the insider explained.

Last month, Angelina Jolie came forth revealing that the reason behind her divorce with Brad was the well-being of her six kids.

“I separated for the well-being of my family,” the Salt star told Vogue at the time.

“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," she added.