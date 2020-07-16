Star Wars classic 'The Empire Strikes Back' rules box office

Star Wars classic ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ has topped the box office 40 years after its release as it graced the cinemas to lure back customers after lockdown.



The movie took over £50,000 from 101 cinemas on the second weekend as shows reopened. The second Star Wars film, first released in 1980, has been re-released by Disney for the milestone anniversary.

Australian crocodile horror film 'Black Water: Abyss' secured third place with £28,053 from 79 cinemas.



Other old favourites in the top 10 included 'Dirty Dancing', 'Grease', 'The Shawshank Redemption' and 'Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone'.

'Dirty Dancing', at number five in the top 10, grossed £15,134 from 25 cinemas.



'Grease', in seventh place, was screened at just 18 locations and took £14,416.



The figures, published by the British Film Institute, cover those cinemas that have reopened in England, together with a few in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

