Naya Rivera’s family speaks out for the first time since her death

As the world goes through the heartbreaking loss of Naya Rivera, her family members have broken their silence and expressed gratitude for the support they have received during this time of grief.

In the official statement released to Deadline, the Glee star’s family thanked the world for ‘the outpouring of love’ as they mourn the loss of their ‘beautiful legend.’

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister,” read the statement.

“Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya,” it further said.

“We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support.”

“Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time,” they said signing off.

This marked the first time her family spoke out publicly since the actor first disappeared last week from Lake Piru in California.

Rivera, 33, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after her body was found at Lake Piru where she disappeared last week on Wednesday after a boat ride with her son, Josey, 4.